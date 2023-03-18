Austin Peay State University Softball falls to Kennesaw State, 3-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team got down three runs early in their ASUN Conference contest versus Kennesaw State, Saturday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, but after battling back saw their late-inning rally came up one run short, in a 3-2 loss.

Down 3-0 after the first inning, the Governors (12-10, 1-1 ASUN) started cutting into the Owls (9-17, 1-1 ASUN) lead in the bottom of the second inning by scoring a run, as they got a triple from Kylie Campbell to open the inning followed by an RBI double by Skylar Sheridan, to make it 3-1.

The score would remain that way until the bottom of the sixth, with Lexi Osowski-Anderson reaching on a throwing error by the Owls second baseman, followed by Campbell’s second triple of the game, scoring Osowski-Anderson to make it 3-2.

Kennesaw State would cut the APSU Govs rally short in the inning, with Brinaya Bailey backhanding a ground ball at first off the bat of Sheridan, step on the bag then throw home to cut down Campbell and keep the Austin Peay State University tying run off the board.

Austin Peay State University had one final scoring opportunity in the seventh, with Emily Harkleroad reaching on a single up the middle, then moving into scoring position on an infield out, but was stranded there as the Owls recorded the final out of the game.

Melanie Bennett (4-4) got the complete-game win for KSU, giving up two runs – one earned – on five hits, while walking one and striking out two.

Kennesaw State scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning, with Stella Henry and Madison Miller open the game with back-to-back infield singles followed by a home run by Taylor Cates for an early 3-0 lead.

Inside the Boxscore

Kylie Campbell’s two triples versus KSU is the first two triple game by a APSU Govs player since Catie Cozart versus Jackson State on February 20, 2012.

Ashley Martin recorded a single game career high six strikeouts, in relief.

Shortstop Gabi Apiag recorded a single game career high six assists.

The two triples by Kylie Campbell mark her sixth multiple-hit game of the season.

