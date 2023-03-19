American Red Cross needs Blood Donors

Nashville, TN – Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1.800.RED CROSS.

When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1st-31st, 2023,???? will receive a $10.00 Visa® Prepaid Card by email.



Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners. Details are available at rcblood.org/help.



Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 16th-31st

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

3/17/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, SSG Glen H English Jr. Education Center, SSG Glen H English Jr. Education Center, 202 Bastogne

3/21/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Blanchfield Army County Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

3/24/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Todd County

Elkton

3/31/2023: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Elkton Baptist Church, 301 East Main Street

Trigg County

Cadiz

3/29/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Trigg County Hospital, 254 Main Street

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Ashland City

3/22/2023: 11:00am – 5:00pm, Snap Fitness of Ashland City, 260 Hutton Place

Dickson County

Dickson

3/30/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

Montgomery County

Clarksville

3/20/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/22/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/24/2023: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Northwest High School, 800 Lafayette Road

3/27/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/27/2023: 9:30am – 1:30pm, Veteran’s Plaza – William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pageant Lane

3/29/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Cross Plains

3/21/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7109 Hwy 25 E.

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.