Austin Peay State University Baseball beats North Florida 4-2, takes series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team scored four runs on five consecutive singles in the bottom of the fourth inning and its bullpen held on for a 4-2 ASUN Conference victory against North Florida, Saturday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

With the win, Austin Peay State University won the ASUN Conference series – it’s first in program history.

Austin Peay’s (8-12, 2-1 ASUN) bottom of the order – third baseman Ambren Voitik, first baseman Michael Robinson, second baseman Matt Aribal, catcher Travis Conley, and right fielder Nathan Barksdale – put together what proved to be the game-winning rally in the fourth inning.

Aribal drove in the Governors’ first run, with Conley providing the game-tying single. Barksdale hit the game-winning RBI with a single, which also forced UNF’s starting pitcher from the game. Two batters later, a pitch hit center fielder Garrett Martin with two out, supplying APSU’s fourth run.

North Florida (11-10, 1-2 ASUN) did not go quietly, putting the tying run on base in each of the final four innings, including a pair of bases-loaded opportunities. The Ospreys loaded the bases in the sixth with two out only to see reliever Devin Crawford strike out a batter to end the threat.

UNF’s best opportunity to score came in the eighth when its first two batters got on base safely. After a sacrifice bunt, pinch hitter Jakob Runnells hit a ground ball to Voitik, who threw home with Conley applying the tag to get the second out. A second fielder’s choice ended the threat.

Austin Peay State University starter Jacob Kush (2-1) held the Ospreys to two runs on two hits and four walks over 5.2 innings for the win. Reliever Tyler Hampu picked up his first save with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Aribal and Conley each had two hits to lead APSU’s nine-hit offensive attack.

UNF starting pitcher Clayton Boroski (1-4) took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits in his 3.1 innings. The Ospreys’ offense was held to five hits but earned nine walks.

Number of Note

First – Sunday’s win also secured Austin Peay State University’s first ASUN Conference series victory. It is the APSU Govs first conference series victory since defeating Murray State in a three-game set to begin May last season at The Hand.

Governor of the Game

Starting pitcher Jacob Kush found his way through a messy second inning to pick up his second win of 2023. He closed the second with a flyout, limiting the damage to two runs.

That flyout started a run of 10 consecutive batters retired by Kush, allowing the APSU Govs to forge their comeback. He would allow a leadoff double in the sixth but retired the final two batters he faced before leaving the game.

Other Notables

Nathan Barksdale ended the weekend with a hit in all three games of the series and led the APSU Govs with a 5-for-8, four RBI weekend. He also had the game-winning hit in both the second and third games.

Austin Peay State University won Sunday without the benefit of an extra-base hit. It is the first time this season the Govs finished a game without an extra-base hit.

In his first action since March 11th, Aribal started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a RBI, stolen base, and run scored.

Conley’s 2-for-4 effort also included an RBI and run scored. He has a hit in seven of his last eight games played. He has reached safely in eight-straight games.



Martin extended his reached safely streak to nine games with his fourth-inning hit by pitch.



Hampu tossed his fourth consecutive scoreless inning of relief.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team starts a four-game road trip with a Tuesday 5:00pm nonconference tilt against former conference foe Murray State at Johnny Reagan Field.