Land Between the Lakes reopens Wildlife Refuges

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – The USDA Forest Service at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area reopens its wildlife refuges to human entry after they were closed this winter to provide waterfowl, shorebirds, and bald eagles needed sanctuary.

The reopened wildlife refuges include:

Bards, Duncan, Energy, Hematite, and Honker Lakes

Duncan, Rushing, and Smith Bays on Kentucky Lake

Fulton and Honker Bays on Lake Barkley

Long Creek Refuge

Wildlife refuges are closed seasonally from November 1st – March 15th. Land Between the Lake’s wildlife refuges, undeveloped shoreline, and proximity to the Mississippi Flyway make it an ideal destination for migrating birds and birdwatchers alike.

Staff at Land Between the Lakes appreciate visitors’ cooperation with the seasonal refuge closures and regulations which offer resting and feeding areas for wildlife.

www.landbetweenthelakes.us/maps Maps with locations of the wildlife refuges are available on the official Land Between the Lakes website