APSU Men’s Golf plays UT Martin in Stroke-Play match

Clarksville, TN – In a late addition to the schedule, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will play a stroke-play match against UT Martin at the par-72, 6,724-yard Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Tuesday, in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

The format of the match will feature six golfers for each team, with the four best scores counting for each side. The Governors and Skyhawks will each play three individuals as well, with their scores not eligible to count toward the team score.

After shooting the best three-round tournament score of his career with a 226 at the Sea Palms Invitational, Logan Spurrier will tee off first for the Governors against UT Martin. Spurrier has a 76.17 stroke average this season and has had two of the six rounds he has played count toward Austin Peay State University’s team score.

Micah Knisley will play in the second group for the Govs with his 77.67 stroke average this season. Knisley has a career 77.67 average and has had 64 of the 91 rounds in his collegiate career count toward the team score. Joining Knisley in group two, Jay Fox will be the first individual off for the Govs. Fox has played to a 79.83 stroke average in six rounds played this season.

Adam Van Raden is third in line for head coach Robbie Wilson. Van Raden’s 75.11 stroke average is the fourth-best mark on the team this season and his 16 counting rounds rank third on the squad.

Daniel Love will play in group four after leading the APSU Govs with an 18th-place finish and a career-best tournament score of 210 at the Sea Palms Invitational. Love also carded a career-low round of 68 on the first day of the Sea Palms Invitational and has a 73.89 stroke average with all nine rounds he has played this season counting toward the team score. Payne Elkins will join Love as an individual in group four, Elkins has carded a 78.89 stroke average in nine rounds played this season.

Playing in the penultimate group, Reece Britt brings his 72.83 stroke average and 17 counting rounds, both of which are the second-best marks on the team. Britt has shot the best individual round by a Governor this season with a score of 66 in the second round of the Xavier Invitational.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Jakob Falk Schollert and his team-leading 72.22 stroke average will play in group six. Falk Schollert has played 18 rounds this season, with all 18 counting toward the team score, and has shot a team-leading three rounds in the 60s. Joining Falk Schollert in the final group, Morgan Robinson will make his first appearance for the Governors since UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, September 19th-20th. Robinson has played to a 76.83 stroke average with four of the six rounds he has played counting toward the team score.

The first group will tee off on Tuesday at 1:00pm with another group following off No. 1 at the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club every ten minutes.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Governors vs. Skyhawks Groups

Group 1 – Logan Spurrier (APSU), Ethan Ray (UTM), Jackson Twerdahl (UTM – Ind.)

Group 2 – Micah Knisley (APSU), Bryson Morrell (UTM), Jay Fox (APSU – Ind.)

Group 3 – Adam Van Raden (APSU), Dax Isbell (UTM), Cayden Chambers (UTM – Ind.)

Group 4 – Daniel Love (APSU), Luke Caldwell (UTM), Payne Elkins (APSU – Ind.)

Group 5 – Reece Britt (APSU), Jonathan Xoinis (UTM), Garrett Chumley (UTM – Ind.)

Group 6 – Jakob Falk Schollert (APSU), Jacob Uehlein (UTM), Morgan Robinson (APSU – Ind.)