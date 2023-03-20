Austin Peay State University travels to Murray State, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team returns to the road to begin a four-game road trip when it meets familiar foe Murray State. The Governors and Racers square off in their 218th all-time meeting with a Tuesday 2:00pm affair at Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky.

The Governors brief return home was a success as they won their first-ever ASUN Conference series against North Florida, 2-1. The three-game stretch provided Austin Peay State University its only home games in a 20-game stretch that began February 24th and ends March 26th. The next time APSU faces Murray State it will be to start a five-game homestand – its longest of the season.

Austin Peay State University revamped its baseball program during the offseason, with head coach Roland Fanning hired in May. His hiring and a new staff sparked a near-complete flip of the Governors’ roster. The Govs’ 2023 lineup includes 27 transfers – the most of any Division I program – with 17 transfers coming from a previous Division I roster.

Broadcast Information

LIVE STATS: PeayStats.com

Series History

The Series: 217 Previous Meetings, MSU leads, 110-107.

Last Season: APSU won the weekend series, 2-1, in Clarksville.

Notably: The Governors-Racers series is the longest in the Austin Peay record book at 217 games… Austin Peay State University won the last weekend series between the teams in 2021, 2-1. Austin Peay State University holds a 11-10 edge since 2017, but Murray State has won five of the nine meetings in Murray since 2017.

Climbing The Hill

Paul Rector gets the nod to start Tuesday’s game in what will be his first start this season. He has made eight relief appearances this season, including a two-inning outing Friday against North Florida. He allowed one run on two hits in those two innings. Rector struck out a season-high three batters in his Governors debut against Illinois State, on February 18th.

First Hacks

Utility man Matt Aribal went 2-for-4 in Sunday’s series finale against North Florida, his first action since March 11th. He improved to 6-for-12 at The Hand this season.

Outfielder Nathan Barksdale made a splash in his starting debut against North Florida. He ended the weekend with a hit in all three games of the series and led the APSU Govs with a 5-for-8, four-RBI weekend. Barksdale also had the game-winning hit in both the Govs victories in the series.

Outfielder Harrison Brown saw his five-game RBI streak end with Tuesday’s outing at Western Kentucky. He has seven hits and five RBI in his last six games played. Brown had the game-winning RBI in both halves of the Govs’ March 10th doubleheader sweep against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Infielder Jaden Brown has a hit in seven of his last eight games. He is batting .286 (10-35) with seven RBI over his last eight games played. During the stretch, Brown has two-hit outings against Oklahoma State, Purdue Fort Wayne, and North Florida.

Catcher Trevor Conley also has a hit in six of his last seven games. He is batting .360 (9-25) with five RBI over his last seven games. He was responsible for both RBI in the Govs loss at Western Kentucky, on March 14th.

Infielder/catcher Gus Freeman went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases, an RBI, and a runs scored in Game 2 of the North Florida Series. It was his first multi-hit outing as a Governor.



Infielder Jon Jon Gazdar closed the North Florida series with back-to-back 1-for-4 outings and started at both second base and shortstop during the weekend set.



Outfielder Clayton Gray bounced back from an 0-for-5 start against North Florida to go 3-for-7 (.429) and reached base in five of his final nine plate appearances in the set.



Outfielder Garrett Martin extended his reached safely streak to nine games against North Florida. He was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and two RBI in Game 2 of the series.



Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green opened the UNF series with back-to-back two-hit outings, including a pair of doubles in Game 2 of the set. He finished the weekend 4-for-11 (.364) at the plate.

Infielder Michael Robinson returned to action against Purdue Fort Wayne and has a hit in five of his eight games since his return. He had a hit in each of the Govs’ wins against North Florida and scored three runs.



Third baseman Ambren Voitik closed the UNF series with a hit, walk, and run scored in Games 2 and 3.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team makes its first ASUN Conference road trip Friday-Saturday at Liberty in Lynchburg, Virginia. It will be the APSU Govs first-ever meeting against the Flames, who have appeared in each of the last three NCAA Baseball tournaments.