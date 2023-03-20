Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 20th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 20th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Girard is an adult male Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading home. Girard is a mix of 2 very active, highly intelligent breeds, so a little research on the breeds if not familiar with them will help understand this beautiful boy! He needs a “job” be it bringing back a frisbee or ball or watching the kids.

Long walks, challenging games, and even agility will help him channel his energy. A large yard would be ideal and any ranch or farm environment as well would be right up this guy’s alley too!! Given the right environment, this boy will thrive and be your velcro best friend. Come meet this sweet guy, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Flopsy is a very young ( less than a year old) medium size (10 pounds of love and fluff) male Domestic shorthair cat. He is litter trained, fully vetted and neutered. He is a very stunning guy. Flopsy loves food, toys, snuggling and attention! Flopsy’s adoption fees have been sponsored by a wonderful “pet angel”. Come check him out in the Cat Room. He would make a wonderful companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Jake Gyllenhair is an adult Domestic medium-hair/Tabby mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Jake does well with other cats and dogs. Jake takes a minute to acclimate, so a quieter home or one with plenty of patience to let him come around on his own terms will be ideal.

If you think Jake will be a wonderful addition to your family, he can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Minerva is a sweet 3-year-old female Domestic with a pretty medium-length coat. This gal has lots and lots of love to give. She does take her time befriending other cats, otherwise, she is a pure DIVA!! She is fully vetted, on flea and tick prevention, spayed, FELV/FIV neg, litter trained and she is an indoor kitty.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is looking for his forever family!! This young guy is a Pit Bull Terrier mix and is fully vetted, neutered, housetrained and has had some training, and knows basic commands. He is very energetic so a large yard and active family willing to help him channel that energy will be ideal!

Drako would do best as the only dog in the home just due to his energy levels and no cats, please. If you are looking for a reason to get out and hike, jog and just be outdoors, this guy will be your constant companion in all outdoor adventures!

If you think he will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is a smart, loving, curious, funny, and playful female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, house-trained, spayed, and good with children! Ayer is a little on the Alpha/bossy side so she would do best as either the only pet or she does well with a more submissive, easy-going sidekick buddy.

Ayer is goofy and lovable but does have energy and can play rough. She is so fascinated with kids and does well with them. Ayer is being treated for Heartworms and the rescue will continue paying for her treatment. She has been working on her separation anxiety and with a little management she is the perfect companion! She lives for affection and only wants to please her people. All she wants is a family of her own.

If you think Ayer would be the perfect addition to your family, she can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sally is a 3-year-old Female Border Collie mix. She is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, smart, and playful! She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, and housetrained. Sally had some issues with her coat and the rescue has taken care of that and will continue taking care of her Vet needs until the vet releases her. Her coat is coming back nicely and she looks wonderful.

Sally does well with dogs large and small and is good with kids as well. She does great in the house and does not need to be crated. This gal is super smart, loves to please and will make a great addition to your family! Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Baby Blue is a handsome 1-2 year-old male mixed breed, possibly some Husky with the most piercing blue eyes. He still has some super high puppy playful energy and would love a huge yard and lots of toys. A family who will take him on outdoor adventures would be awesome. Blue is vetted, neutered and current on all vaccinations.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Mayday is a 4 month old male shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He does very well with other cats as well as dogs and actually seems to enjoy his doggy friends. He is vocal and entertaining but does settle and enjoys curling up with his people.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Mowgli is a young male Boxer mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house-trained. He is such an easygoing guy, he’s had several kennel mates while he was in the shelter and he did very well with all of them. He has a great disposition and will melt your heart. If you think he will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Adele is an adult Jack Russell Terrier mix. She is a tiny thing, weighing in at around 12 pounds so if a smaller dog is what you’re looking for she fits the bill! Adele is friendly, affectionate, and funny. She is house-trained, microchipped, fully vetted, and spayed. She is also on HW and flea and tick prevention. Adele is crate trained and does well with children too. Adele comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/adele or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org