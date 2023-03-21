Austin Peay State University’s annual Candlelight Ball set for May 6th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) 39th Annual Candlelight Ball will bring many new opportunities and surprises to the community on May 6th at the Omni Nashville Hotel, located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S. in Nashville.

The Candlelight Ball is an Austin Peay State University tradition created to provide annual scholarships for the University’s students. It was founded in 1984 by the late retired Brig. Gen. Wendell H. Gilbert, who served as APSU’s vice president for development and university relations for 17 years.

“We are excited to share some fun additions to what our guests typically expect from the Candlelight Ball,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “You can expect many new event features, along with some assets that we hope will become a permanent part of this event that is so special to our campus, friends and Governor family.”

Additions to this year’s ball include live auction packages for each academic college and University areas such as Austin Peay State University Athletics, Military and Student Affairs. The goal is to benefit a wide variety of students and create more scholarships to support. Guests will be able to make real-time donations to the areas of their choice in any amount during the event.

“The Gov,” a specially crafted bust depicting the University’s mascot, will also be introduced as the Candlelight Ball’s newest tradition. Designed by the innovators at Austin Peay State University’s GIS Center, “The Gov” will be available for auction on May 6. Bids on the item will support student scholarships through the Candlelight Ball Scholarship Endowment, and only one will be made each year.

“We want to thank Fortera Credit Union for serving as the inaugural Governor Sponsor, which is the 2023 Title Sponsor for the Candlelight Ball, as well as all of our other sponsors who will make the 39th Annual Candlelight Ball our best one yet,” APSU President Mike Licari said.

Premier sponsors David and Tracie Hogan will provide the wine for the evening, and two awards will be presented to distinguished community members.

The 2023 recipients of the Wendell H. Gilbert Award are Dr. Joe (‘70) and Estella Greer. The Spirit of Austin Peay Award winners are Larry (’97) and Barbara Goolsby. Candlelight Ball Award Nominations are accepted year-round. To be considered for the 2024 Candlelight Ball Awards, which will be presented at the 40th Annual Candlelight Ball, nominations are due by May 31st, 2023. To submit a nomination, click here.



The members of the 2022-2023 Candlelight Ball Committee include co-chairs Betsy Baggett and Jordan McWhirter; and members Andrea Goble, Andrea Herrera, Kathryn Minniehan, Adrienne Beasley, Kimberly Wiggins, Casey Tenholder, Candice Coleman, Amelia Magette, Nicole Rye, Ginna Holleman, Lesleigh Averitt, Lillie Millan, Beth Mabry and Chandler Hamaker.



To view a full list of auction items, which offers several unique opportunities to support Austin Peay State University students, visit alumni.apsu.edu/cbauction23.

To RSVP for the 39th Annual Candlelight Ball, visit alumni.apsu.edu/candlelight2023.