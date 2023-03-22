Austin Peay State University Baseball defeats Murray State on the road, 10-3

Calloway County, KY – Catcher Trevor Conley had four hits and four RBI as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team opened its four-game road trip with a wire-to-wire 10-3 victory against Murray State Wednesday at Johnny Reagan Field.

Austin Peay (9-12) set the tone with its first at-bat, with left fielder Clayton Gray rifling a triple off the top of the right-field wall. Two batters later, center fielder Garrett Martin drove Gray in with a single. The Governors would tack on a second run when Jaden Brown reached on an error, and Martin leaped over the Racers catcher to score for the 2-0 lead.

Conley would have a hand in four of the APSU Govs’ final eight runs. His third-inning two-run single put the Govs ahead 5-0. He would extend the lead to 7-0 with a fifth-inning RBI single and capped APSU’s scoring with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Austin Peay State University reliever Jacob Weaver (1-1) picked up his season’s first win with a career-long 5.1-inning outing. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Weaver retired eight consecutive batters before surrendering a one-out walk in the eighth inning.

Murray State (10-11) used that eighth-inning walk to start a two-run scoring rally. Shortstop Drew Vogel supplied a two-out RBI single, and reserve second baseman Riley Hawthorne singled to drive in a second run. However, Weaver induced a flyout to end the threat.

Conley led the APSU Govs with his 4-for-5, four RBI outing. Third baseman Ambren Voitik went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and three runs scored. Martin also was 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Murray State starting pitcher Cade Brown (0-1) went 2.2 innings and allowed four runs on three hits and three walks. The Racers used eight pitchers in the contest. Austin Peay State University’s trio of pitchers held the MSU offense to six hits with no batter posting a multi-hit outing.

Number of Note

13 – Austin Peay State University posted 13 hits against the Racers, the third consecutive game the Govs have batted .300 or better in a game. Before the current stretch, the Govs had five-straight games hitting below .300. It also was APSU’s ninth game with 10 or more hits.

Governor of the Game

Trevor Conley notched his first four-hit day as a Governor, opening with a double before placing three singles in play. It was his fourth multi-hit day of 2023, and he is the fourth Governors’ hitter to record four or more hits in a game. He joined Lyle Miller-Green, Matt Aribal, and Harrison Brown in the four-hit club.

Other Notables

Paul Rector opened the game for the Govs and went a season-best 2.2 innings while holding Murray State to one run on two hits, striking out three batters.

Payton Jula closed the game, and it was his third relief pitching appearance since his return from an Illness that sidelined him for 17 days. He has not allowed an earned run in his three relief appearances while striking out two batters in each outing.

Martin extended his reached safely streak to 10 games – second longest by a Governor this season.



Conley extended his reached-safely streak to nine games.



Austin Peay State University defeated Murray State for the seventh time since the start of the 2019 season (15 games).

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team continues its road trip with its first ASUN Conference road series against preseason-favorite Liberty. The three-game series begins with a Friday 3:00pm contest at Worthington Field.