Clarksville Police Department reports Multiple Vehicle Wreck with Minor Injuries on Edmondson Ferry Road at Ashland City Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department worked a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries on Edmondson Ferry Road and Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) today, Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:00pm and involved three vehicles.

The southbound lanes of Ashland City Road were shut down and CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene was cleared.

The status of those injured is not available at this time but does not appear to be life-threatening.

The roadway is back open.