Clarksville Police Department trying to identify Theft of Property Suspect

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the man in these photos for Theft of Property.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a reported theft of property where an individual loaded several spools of wire into a tote on March 17th from Lowes located at 2150 Lowes Drive and left without paying for the items.

Loss prevention officers reviewed the video security cameras and gave the images to the Clarksville Police Department. The suspect grabbed a large bag of grass seed as he was exiting the facility and they stated that the value of the items taken was $1611.00.

CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.

