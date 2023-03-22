Part of Public Square parking lot to close for two weekends for Crane Operations

Clarksville, TN – For two separate weekends, one in March, and the other, in April, a parking lot adjoining Clarksville City Hall will be closed to the public, to mobilize cranes for heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning work that is planned at City Hall.

The two weekends on the crane mobilization schedule for HVAC work are March 24th-26th, and April 28th-30th.

These dates are subject to change in the event of adverse weather conditions.

Active Energy Services will be conducting the work, with crane set-up on Fridays, lift work on Saturdays and Sundays, and break-down on Sundays.

Active Energy will remove the crane by start of business on both of the following Mondays in March and April.

The specific parking area that will be closed through the two weekend periods is the US Bank parking lot along Public Square at the corner of Public Square and Franklin Street.

Crews will be replacing the HVAC chiller pipe throughout City Hall.