Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Jeremiah Mussell

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jeremiah Mussell, (white male). He was last seen on March 20th at approximately 9:15pm at his residence on Hawkins Road.

Jeremiah is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes, and was wearing a purple hoodie, sweatpants, and slides. Jeremiah also goes by the name: Jeremiah Burnham.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Officer Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.