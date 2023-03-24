APSU Baseball falters in 12-1 loss to Liberty

Lynchburg, VA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team saw Liberty put together an eight-run, two-out rally in the second inning and could not recover, falling 12-1 Friday in the ASUN Conference series opener at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The series opener turned quickly in the second inning. The Flames opened the inning with a single and a double. However, Liberty’s third batter hit a sharp ground ball back to Miller-Green, who retired the lead runner on a play at home.

Liberty (10-11, 2-2 ASUN) saw its next batter strikeout, and its next batter quickly fell behind 0-2. But Austin Peay could not get the third out. An attempted pickoff throw sailed into center field, allowing the runners to advance. The next APSU pitch hit the batter, loading the bases. Three pitches later, right fielder Camden Troyer hit a triple for a 3-0 lead, sparking the two-out rally.

Third baseman Cam Foster followed by driving in two runs with another triple. First baseman Brayden Horton drove in Foster with a double, and shortstop Jake Lazzaro followed with a two-run home run, and Liberty led 8-0.

Austin Peay (9-13, 2-2 ASUN) broke up the shutout bid in the sixth. Center fielder Garrett Martin walked with one out and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After a 47-minute rain delay, Martin stole third base on a strikeout. Shortstop Jaden Brown made Martin’s hard work pay off with an RBI single.

Miller-Green went 2.1 innings and allowed nine runs on eight hits. Reliever Dan Merrill provided 2.2 innings on the mound, allowing one run on two hits and two walks.

Right fielder Nathan Barksdale was 1-for-2 with a walk and his third-inning single providing APSU its first hit.

Liberty starter Garrett Horn (3-1) went 5.1 innings in his rain-shortened outing. He held APSU to one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five batters. The five through eight hitters in the Liberty lineup combined to go 9-for-15 with four RBI and seven runs scored.

Governor of the Game

Once again Barksdale proved up for the moment. Making his fifth-consecutive start he provided APSU its first hit with a two-out single in the third inning. He then earned a two-out walk in the seventh inning, extending the game by a batter. Barksdale was the lone Govs hitter to reach base safely twice in the game.

Other Notables

In its first trip to Virginia, Austin Peay State University’s baseball team suffered its first loss on Virginian soil.

Barksdale extended his hit streak to five games and has seven hits (.500 batting average) and three walks in his five starts.

Martin, who extended his reached safely streak to 11 games with his sixth-inning walk, stole his third base of 2023 and first since February 28th at Vanderbilt.

Jaden Brown also extended his hit streak to five games with his sixth-inning single.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team looks to rebound and level the ASUN series with a Saturday contest against Liberty at Worthington Field. The first pitch is at 1:00pm CT.