APSU Softball is on the road for Three Game Series against Queens this Weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will hit the road for the first time in ASUN Conference play, this weekend at Tuckaseegee Dream Fields, as they face Queens for a three-game series.

The Governors (13-10, 2-1 ASUN) and the Royals (10-11, 2-1 ASUN) open the series on Saturday at 3:00pm with a single game, and conclude the weekend with a doubleheader on Sunday, with the first game scheduled for a 11:00am start.

Both teams enter into the weekend coming off ASUN Conference series wins last week, with the APSU Govs taking two of three from Kennesaw State, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, while Queens also won a pair of games on the road at Stetson.

Heading into the second week of conference play, the APSU Govs are led offensively by shortstop Gabi Apiag (.339, 6 doubles, 11 RBI), Kylie Campbell (.333, 3 triples, 11 RBI) and Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.309, 1 HR, 8 RBI), while Kendyl Weinzapfel is the only Gov to have scored 10+ runs this season (15) and drive in at least 10 runs (12) this spring.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (9-6, 2.47 ERA, 104 K’s) has been the workhorse of the APSU Govs pitching staff, having already worked 93.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (2-3, 1 save, 5.09 ERA, 12 K’s) and Ashley Martin (2-1, 2.91 ERA, 19 K’s) have also recorded multiple wins for Austin Peay State University.

The Royals enter the weekend with just one player batting over .300 this season, Kayla Smith, who enters the matchup with the Govs batting .328, with 2 home runs and eight RBI.

The Queens’ pitching staff is led by Autumn Courtney’s 7-3 record, including a 3.83 ERA and 92 strikeouts.

Between the Lines

This weekend’s series is the first meeting between the two ASUN programs and the third overall first-time opponent the APSU Govs have faced this season (Villanova, Green Bay).

This is the second weekend Austin Peay State University plays in North Carolina this spring, having opened the season in Boling Springs, on February 10-12, at the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldog Classic.

The APSU Govs are 2-0 this season versus first-time opponents.

Jordan Benefiel needs two strikeouts to reach 300 for her career.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson is five hits away from tying Kacy Acree (2016-19) for the second-most career hits in program history, with 218.

The Austin Peay State University softball continues its current road swing on Wednesday, with a non-conference single game matchup at Murray State. The game starts at 4:00pm.