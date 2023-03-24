Clarksville Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Tornado Watch

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Montgomery County, Northwestern Davidson County, Central Sumner County, Northeastern Cheatham County, and Robertson County until 11:15pm CT.

At 10:34pm CT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Guthrie to 9 miles west of Coopertown to near Ashland City, moving east at 65 mph.

70 mph wind gusts are possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 3:00am CT for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.