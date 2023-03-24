Clarksville Police Department responds to Three Vehicle Crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at Madison Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a minor injury crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) at the intersection of Madison Street.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:33pm and is causing traffic congestion.

One vehicle has been flipped on its side and is in the middle of the intersection.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time, but do not appear to be life-threatening.