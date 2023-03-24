60.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 24, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Three Vehicle Crash on Martin Luther King...
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Three Vehicle Crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at Madison Street

Possible Minor Injuries

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police working a multiple vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at intersection of Madison Street.
Clarksville Police working a multiple vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at intersection of Madison Street.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a minor injury crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) at the intersection of Madison Street.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:33pm and is causing traffic congestion.

Clarksville Police working a multiple vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at intersection of Madison Street.
Clarksville Police working a multiple vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at intersection of Madison Street.

One vehicle has been flipped on its side and is in the middle of the intersection.


Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time, but do not appear to be life-threatening.

Previous articleAPSU Beach Volleyball downs Liberty, Tusculum at EKU Beach Tournament
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online