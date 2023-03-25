APSU Softball shuts down Queens, 3-0

Charlotte, NC – Jordan Benefiel struck out a career-high 13 batters, for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team, in the opening game of their three-game ASUN Conference series versus Queens, Saturday afternoon at The Stick Williams Dream Fields, as the Governors came away with the 3-0 shutout victory over the Royals.

It was a dominating performance for Benefiel (10-6) as along with the 13 strikeouts, only allowed Queens one hit and one walk over her seven innings of work, which also included retiring the final 16 batters she faced in the contest.

While Benefiel was keeping the Royals hitters at bay, the APSU Govs offense did all their damage in the top of the second inning, scoring all three of their runs in that frame.

Kylie Campbell would open the inning with an infield single and advance to second base on a throwing error by the Queens third baseman.

After an out, Gabi Apiag would lace a single to left, scoring Campbell for the first run of the game.

After the second out of the inning, Emily Harkleroad and Morgan Zuege would follow with back-to-back singles, with Zuege’s driving in Apiag with the second run of the inning.

The final run of the inning came a batter later, with Megan Hodum driving in Harkleroad with a single.

Inside the Boxscore

Jordan Benefiel’s second strikeout of the game was her 300th career strikeout, the sixth Austin Peay pitcher to reach that milestone.

The 13 strikeouts were Benefiel’s fourth double-figure strikeout effort of the year and the fifth of her career.

The shutout was Benefiel’s eighth career shutout, moving her alone into sixth place all-time for career shutouts.



In earning the win, Benefiel now has 32 career wins, moving her alone into sixth place for career victories.



Lexi Osowski-Anderson was the only player from either team to reach base twice in the contest, those coming on a third-inning walk and a sixth-inning single.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team and Queens conclude their three-game ASUN Conference series with a Sunday doubleheader, beginning at 11:00am CT.