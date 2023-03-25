Austin Peay State University Track and Field places Third at Margaret Simmons Invitational

Calloway County, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team earned won three events and finished third as a team during its outdoor season’s opener, Saturday, at the Margaret Simmons Invitational.

The Governors’ 4×400-meter relay team of Kyra Wilder, Sydney Hartoin, Lauren Lewis, and Kenisha Phillips posted a tie of 3:47.94, nearly two seconds faster than the second-place team from Central Methodist.

Each of APSU’s next event wins came in the field, as the reigning ASUN Conference Indoor Pole Vault champion, Karlijn Schouten posted a 3.75-meter leap to tie for the gold. Freshman Emma Tucker then earned her first-career win with a 37.15-meter discus toss on her third attempt.

In addition to her event win, Tucker also tallied three of Austin Peay State University’s 13 top-five finishes. The Collierville, Tennessee native took fourth in both the shot put and hammer throw, registering marks of 11.08 and 40.66 meters, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

After a week off, the Austin Peay State University women’s track and field team prepares Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, April 7th-8th, in Oxford, Mississippi.

Austin Peay State University Results

100-Meter: Isis Banks (12.14, fourth), Kyra Wilder (12.20, fifth), Na’Riyah Lee (12.80, 17th)

200-Meter: Isis Banks (24.99, fourth), Kyra Wilder (25.05, fifth), Na’Riyah Lee (26.56, 22nd)

400-Meter: Ashleigh Stephen (56.69, ninth), Sydney Hartoin (59.73, 10th)

800-Meter: Kenisha Phillips (2:24.67, seventh)

1500-Meter: Mikaela Smith (4:49.29, sixth), Lauren Lewis (4:56.45,12th), Ashley Doyle (5:00.83, 14th), Savannah Fruth (5:03.24, 17th)

100-Meter hurdles: Camaryn McClelland (14.78, seventh), Amani Sharif (15.11, 11th)

400-Meter hurdles: Amani Sharif (1:10.51, fourth)

4×100-Meter: Kennedi Johnson , Kyra Wilder , Nyla Blackmon , Isis Banks (47.15, second)

4×400-Meter: Kyra Wilder , Lauren Lewis , Kenisha Phillips , Sydney Hartoin (3:47.94, first)

Pole Vault: Karlijn Schouten (3.75, first), Myra Eriksson (3.60, third)

Long jump: Amani Sharif (5.27, third)

Shot Put: Emma Tucker (11.08, fourth)

Discus: Emma Tucker (37.15, first)