Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Best Leader Competition tests Soldier, NCO, Officer readiness

Spc. Angel Galvez was named Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldier of the Year following a Best Leader Competition, March 21-23 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (Justin Moeller, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – After a three-day Best Leader competition, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital named its Commissioned Officer, Noncommissioned Officer, and Soldier of the Year during an award ceremony at the hospital, on March 23rd.

Capt. Trevor Rice, a social worker assigned to the hospital’s Social Work Intern Program, Sgt. Mohammad Mansaray, a combat medic specialist assigned to the Emergency Center, and Spc. Angel Galvez, a medical laboratory specialist assigned to Department of Pathology, was named Commissioned Officer, NCO and Soldier of the Year, respectively.

“It speaks volumes about what each one of these warfighters went out and did. When we talk about Army Medicine we talk about readiness. We want to make sure our Soldiers are ready medical Forces to support the Army mission to deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” said First Sgt. Johnny Thompson, BACH’s senior enlisted leader.


During the competition events like an 11-mile ruck march with a 60-pound load, combat water survival skills test, tactical combat casualty care, day and night land navigation, and stress shoot simulated conditions Soldiers could encounter caring for casualties during combat operations. Competitors were evaluated on their ability to perform each task in an accurate timely manner.

Sgt. Mohammad Mansaray was named Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Noncommissioned Officer of the Year following a three-day Best Leader Competition March 21-23 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (Justin Moeller, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)
Competition coordinators also incorporated an Army Combat Fitness Test, marksmanship, oral board, written exam and essay to round out the events.

“When we have Soldiers participate in training like this, they are going out there and becoming the best in their profession and setting the standard for others to emulate,” added Thompson. He praised all the competitors for their enthusiasm and perseverance.


“This is very humbling. It was a tough competition and I want to thank the [cadre] and my fellow competitors for this opportunity.” said Rice.

Mansaray also said that he was thankful for the opportunity and looks forward to training with his teammates and representing the hospital at the next level of competition later this year at the Medical Readiness Command, East, Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Capt. Trevor Rice was named Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commissioned Officer of the Year following a three-day Best Leader Competition March 21-23 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (Justin Moeller, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)
This will be his second consecutive year representing BACH at the regional level for Galvez.

“I’m excited. I’ve got my notes from last year and I’m ready to work with the team,” said Galvez, thanking his wife, lab team and leaders for their support.


Enlisted participants were previous BACH Soldier or NCO of the Quarter winners. The competition originated from the Soldier and NCO of the Year Competition, but with the inclusion of commissioned officers, O1-O3 last year, was renamed Best Leader.

Other participants were Capt. Jennah Janney, Department of Physical Therapy; 1st Lt. Dylan Richardson, Nutrition Care Division; Sgt. Christian Shemo, Emergency Center; Cpl. Jillian Yim, Mother-Baby Unit; Spc. Stephon Clarke, Department of Surgery; and Spc. Alim Umarov, Emergency Center.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
