TBI investigates Metro Officer-Involved Shooting in Nashville

Nashville, TN – At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Friday evening in Davidson County.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:15 p.m., an officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department encountered an individual near 54th Avenue North and Tennessee Avenue. The individual was suspected in a recent domestic-related incident.

For reasons still under investigation, during the officer’s encounter with the man, shots were fired, and the man was fatally wounded. The officer was not injured in the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.