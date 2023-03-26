APSU Men’s Tennis loses at home to Eastern Kentucky, 6-1

Clarksville, TN – Sophomore Giovanni Becchis earned his second straight-set singles win in as many days, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 ASUN Conference match to Eastern Kentucky, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay (4-10, 1-3 ASUN) fell in doubles after dropping matches from its top two positions. Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada fell 6-4, from the No. 2 line, while Becchis and Tom. Bolton dropped a 7-5 decision from the No. 1 court.
Eastern Kentucky (4-13, 1-4 ASUN) took a 3-0 advantage after besting Schaub and Tortajada in straight sets during singles play. The APSU Govs’ lone point came in Becchis’ 6-4, 6-1 win from the No. 2 position. With the win, Becchis improves to 6-6 in singles play and 4-2 from the No. 2 court.
With the result already decided, Minami fell in a pair of close, two-game sets, while Bolton dropped a three-setter from the No. 3 position.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team prepares for the penultimate week of the regular season when they host Florida Gulf Coast in a Friday 2:00pm match before turning around to host Stetson on Saturday in a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Results vs. Eastern Kentucky
Doubles
- Kristoffer Stahlbrand / Arthur Bugeaud def. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton, 7-5
- Mortiz Mayer / Paul-Antoine Brazet def. Sota Minami, Javier Tortajada, 6-4
- Zachary White / Julappagari Anurag Reddy vs. Aeneas Schaub / Bodi van Galen, Unfinished at 6-5
Order of finish 2, 1*
Singles
- Mortiz Mayer def. Sota Minami, 6-4, 7-5
- Giovanni Becchis def. Kristoffer Stahlbrand, 6-4, 6-1
- Paul-Antoine Brazet def. Tom Bolton, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2
- Julappagari Anurag Reddy def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-1, 6-2
- Arthur Bugeaud def. Javier Tortajada, 6-2, 6-4
- Zachary White def. Thiago Nogueira, 7-5, 6-2
Order of finish: 4, 5, 2, 6*, 1, 3