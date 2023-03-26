Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis sweeps Eastern Kentucky, 7-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned its second-straight sweep and fifth of the season in a 7-0 ASUN Conference victory against Eastern Kentucky, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng gave Austin Peay (12-4, 3-1 ASUN) the early doubles advantage with a 6-0 win from the No. 3 position. The sweep is the duos first of the season and their fourth-straight win together.

Jana Leder and Melody Hefti then claimed the early point for APSU following their fourth win in the last five matches with a 6-2 win against Eastern Kentucky’s (5-14, 1-3) Sasha Parkhomenko and Masha Fedenko. With the point in hand, Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba’s No. 2 match went unfinished while they led 4-2.

The APSU Govs’ won convincingly in singles, with four straight-set victories. Hefti claimed the first singles point after her opponent retired following the first set. Torrealba then earned a double bagel from the No. 2 position. Her 6-0, 6-0 win is the third of the season and first since the nonconference finale against Doane on March 14th.

Baranov extended her winning streak to 14 matches, earning a 6-1, 6-3 win to clinch the match for APSU. The win also is Baranov’s third straight-set win in four ASUN matches this season.

After splitting her first two matches from the top court, Jana Leder bested EKU’s Fedenko 6-1 in the third set for her 12th win of the season.

Fontana won a pair of 6-4 sets to put the Govs up 6-0, while Cheng, despite dropping her first set, 6-4, came back to win a second-set tiebreaker, 7-2, and the 10-point tiebreaker, 10-3, completing the sweep for APSU.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University tennis team hosts Stetson on Friday at 10:00pm for Senior Day. Leder will be recognized following the match against the Hatters. After facing Stetson, the Govs welcome Florida Gulf Coast for a Sunday 10:00am contest at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results vs. Eastern Kentucky

Doubles

Order of finish: 3, 1*

Singles

Order of finish3, 2, 4, 1, 6, 5