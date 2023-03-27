APSU Men’s Golf sits in 14th place at Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate

Pawleys Island, SC – Reece Britt shot a one-under 71 and led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which shot a 298 and finished the first round of GolfWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate tied for 14th place, Monday, at the True Blue Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is tied with Southern Illinois and Central Arkansas at 10-over par after 18 holes on the par-72, 6,989-yard course. The Governors are one shot behind 13th-place Evansville and are four strokes back of 12th-place Wichita State.

Valparaiso and Delaware are tied for the tournament lead after each shot a 285 in the opening round while Troy is two strokes off the lead in third place.

Britt is tied for 12th in the tournament at one-under par after carding the fourth-best score of the day in the 18-team, 96-player field. Britt fired three birdies in the opening round and is three shots behind Connecticut’s Jared Nelson, who leads the tournament after shooting a four-under 68. Britt also finished the round tied for the tournament lead in par-five scoring after playing the quartet of par fives at three-under par.

Micah Knisley put together his second-best round of the season and carded a one-over 73 to finish the opening round tied for 31st place. Knisley recorded four birdies in the round, which led the Governors and is tied for the third-most in the tournament field.

Jakob Falk Schollert and Daniel Love posted the final two counting scores for the Governors with each shooting a five-over 77. Falk Schollert carded just a single birdie in his opening round, but Love’s three birdies are tied for the second-most by a Gov in the opening round.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Logan Spurrier shot a six-over 78 and finished the day tied for 84th place.

Austin Peay State University men’s golf will be paired with Evansville and Southern Illinois for the second round of the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate and tees off on hole No. 10 on Tuesday at 7:30am CT. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.