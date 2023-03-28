APSU Baseball falls to Murray State, 12-6

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell three outs shy of a win to open its five-game home stand, dropping a 12-6 decision to Murray State, Tuesday in nonconference action on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (10-15) scored a run in each of the first four innings but was left wanting for more. The Govs loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but a Murray State double play to short-circuited the rally. Austin Peay State University left a runner in scoring position in both the second and third innings before leaving the bases loaded in the fourth.

The Governors’ pitching staff kept Murray State at bay through those first four innings. Opener Devin Crawford provided two scoreless innings before reliever Zach Wyatt struck out the side in the third. Jacob Weaver followed with a scoreless fourth inning while working around a one-out single.

Murray State (12-13) tied the game with home runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Second baseman Logan Bland hit a two-out, two-run home run in the fifth to cut the APSU lead in half. First baseman Brennan McCullough tied the game 4-4 one inning later with a two-run home run.

Austin Peay State University bounced back to regain the lead with a run in its half of the sixth inning. Catcher Trevor Conley doubled to start the inning, and right fielder Nathan Barksdale reached on an error that also allowed Conley to score. But Murray State caught Barksdale stealing and used a ground out and strikeout to end the frame.

The Racers found their stride with an eight-run ninth inning. The first three batters reached base safely, with shortstop Drew Vogel capping that start with a three-run home run for a 7-5 lead and ending Weaver’s outing. The APSU Govs’ bullpen fared no better, surrendering a second two-run home run to Bland. MSU ultimately sent 13 batters to the plate in the decisive frame.

Weaver (1-2) went five-plus innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five batters.

Conley led Austin Peay State University with a 2-for-4, one-RBI effort that included a double. Center fielder Garrett Martin was 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

MSU reliever Adam Roulette (1-0) provided 2.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win, holding APSU to one walk while striking out two.

Bland was 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs. McCullough was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team hosts Bellarmine (7-17, 2-4 ASUN) in a three-game ASUN Conference set scheduled to begin Friday.