APSU Softball is on the road Wednesday to play Murray State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team continues its current road swing, but steps out of conference play, a Wednesday 4:00pm game at Racer Field, as they travel to Murray, Kentucky, to face Murray State in a non-conference single contest.

The Governors (15-11) and the Racers (19-12) are former longtime Ohio Valley Conference foes but meet for the first time as members of their new conferences, Austin Peay State University, as a member of the ASUN Conference, and Murray State, a first-year member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Heading into the non-conference midweek matchup, the APSU Govs are led offensively by first baseman Kylie Campbell (.346, 4 triples, 12 RBI), shortstop Gabi Apiag (.314, 6 doubles, 12 RBI), and Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.30, 1 HR, 9 RBI), while Kendyl Weinzapfel is the only Gov to have scored 10+ runs this season (16) and driven in at least 10 runs (12) this spring.

In the circle, reining ASUN Pitcher of the Week Jordan Benefiel (11-6, 2.22 ERA, 128 K’s) has been the workhorse of the APSU Govs pitching staff, having already worked 107.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (2-4, 1 save, 5.35 ERA, 13 K’s) and Ashley Martin (2-1, 3.13 ERA, 20 K’s) have also recorded multiple wins for Austin Peay State University this spring.

The Racers enter the game with just one player batting over .300 this season, Gracie Osbron, who enters the matchup with the Govs batting .333, with 4 home runs and 23 RBI.

The Racer pitching staff is led by Hannah James (7-5, 1.78 ERA, 118 K’s), while Jenna Veber (10-3, 2.43 ERA, 58 K’s) is also a threat in the circle for Murray State.

Murray State is the fifth Missouri Valley Conference opponent the APSU Govs will face this spring, having already played Belmont, Evansville, Illinois-Chicago and Northern Iowa, and posting a 6-1 mark versus MVC teams.

The Governors and Racers split four games played against each other in 2022, with both teams going 2-0 at home in those contests.

The APSU Govs trail in the all-time series, 23-14, but have won nine of the last 14 meetings between the two schools.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson needs three hits to tie Kacy Acree (2016-19) for second place in program history for career hits (218).

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team wraps up their current seven-game road swing, this weekend, as they travel to Fort Myers, Florida, to face Florida Gulf Coast in a three-game ASUN Conference series.