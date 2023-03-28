APSU Women’s Golf comes in Fifth at Babs Steffens Invitational

Debary, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team recorded its fourth-straight top-five finish after shooting a 302 in the final round of Stetson’s Babs Steffens Invitational to finish in fifth place with a score of 918, Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,003-yard DeBary Golf & Country Club.

Austin Peay State University finished eight shots behind fourth-place Seminole State (FL) and 17 strokes behind third-place Cincinnati. Florida International won the tournament with a three-round score of 883, beating second-place Kennesaw State by three shots. Florida International’s Riley Hamilton earned individual medalist honors with a score of 216.

Shelby Pleasant and Kady Foshaug led the Governors in the final round with each shooting a two-over 74. Pleasant picked up a team-leading nine spots on the leaderboard in the final round and finished tied for 22nd with a score of 230 while Foshaug gained seven spots in the standings and finished tied for 51st place with a score of 241.

Erica Scutt and Kaley Campbell carded the final two counting scores for Austin Peay State University in the final round with each shooting a five-over 77. Scutt finished the event tied for 18th place with a score of 229 and Campbell finished tied for 27th with a score of 232.

Finally, Taylor Dedmen shot a seven-over 79 in the third round and finished tied for 31st with an aggregate score of 233.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action for the final time during the regular season when it plays at Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Classic, April 3rd-4th, at The University Club at Arlington in Richmond, Kentucky.

The APSU Govs then compete in their first ASUN Conference Championship, April 16th-18th, at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owen Cross Roads, Alabama.

