Austin Peay State University Baseball announces upcoming Theme Nights, Offers

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announced upcoming theme nights for the remainder of the 2023 Governors baseball home slate on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Details for each of the events below will be provided as they become available during the season. Single-game tickets for all upcoming Austin Peay State University baseball games may be purchased online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets.

Discounted group tickets may be purchased online using this link and the codes noted below for each theme night.

Tuesday, March 28th | Little League Night & Taco Tuesday presented by Moes

Fans can use “little 23” for discounted group tickets.

All youth 12 and under wearing their little league uniforms get in free.

Postgame autographs & running the bases for all youth.

Taco Tuesday (100 FREE tacos, first-come first-served).

Saturday, April 1st | Bark in the Park

All fans with dogs are welcome. Each fan who brings their pet will need to sign a document detailing their responsibilities at the ticket window prior to entering Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

All pets will be restricted to the grass area behind the visiting dugout (first-base side of the field).

Riley’s Pet Market will provide water for dogs and Legends Acres also will be in attendance.

Fans can use “bark23” as the group ticket code for discounted tickets online using this link.

Saturday, April 2nd | Stand Up Against Cancer Game

Tuesday, April 4th | First Responder Night & Taco Tuesday presented by Moes

Taco Tuesday (100 FREE tacos, first-come first-served)

Tuesday, April 11th | Faith & Family Night & Taco Tuesday presented by Moes

Taco Tuesday (100 FREE tacos, first-come first-served)

Friday, April 14th | Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, April 15th | APSU Faculty & Staff Appreciation Game

Tuesday, April 25th | Taco Tuesday presented by Moes

Taco Tuesday (100 FREE tacos, first-come first-served)

Friday, April 28th | Alumni Weekend

Saturday, April 29th | Craft Beer Day & Alumni Weekend

Sunday, April 30th | Youth Sports Day & Alumni Weekend

Sunday, May 14th | Mother’s Day