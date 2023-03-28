Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf currently in Eleventh at Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate

Pawleys Island, SC – Four Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfers shot par or better as the Governors posted a one-under 287 to pick up three spots on the leaderboard and finish the second round of GolfWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate in a tie for 11th place, Tuesday, at the True Blue Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University was 11 shots better in the second round than it was in Monday’s opening round at the par-72, 6,989-yard track. After 36 holes, the Governors and Ohio are tied with an aggregate score of 585 and are just one shot behind Loyola Chicago and Wichita State, who are tied for ninth place.

Troy leads the tournament after shooting a 12-under 276 in the second round to post a 36-hole score of 563. Connecticut’s Jared Nelson is the individual leader with a score of 137.

Logan Spurrier led the Governors in the second round, firing a one-under 71 to gain a team-best 31 spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for 53rd with a score of 149.

Reece Britt, Micah Knisley, and Jakob Falk Schollert all shot even-par 72 for the Governors in the second round. Falk Schollert jumped 24 spots on the leaderboard and is tied for 53rd with a score of 149 with 18 holes left to play. Knisley also picked up four spots on the field and finished the day tied for 27th with a score of 145.

Britt leads the APSU Govs through two rounds in the Palmetto State, he is tied for 13th with an aggregate score of 143.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Daniel Love shot an 81 and finished the day in 94th place with a score of 158.

Through two rounds, Knisley is tied for the tournament lead in par four scoring at four-under par, and is tied for eighth in the field with eight birdies. Britt is tied for the tournament lead with an eagle; he also is tied for eighth in the field with 27 pars and is tied for ninth in par-five scoring at three-under par. Spurrier is tied for ninth in the tournament in par-three scoring at one-under par.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Ohio and Loyola Chicago for the final round of the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate and tees off on hole No. 10 at 6:49am CT, Wednesday. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or at LetsGoPeay.com.