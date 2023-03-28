Austin Peay State University Softball’s Jordan Benefiel named ASUN Pitcher of the Week

Atlanta, GA – After a dominating pair of complete-game pitching efforts last weekend against Queens, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball junior Jordan Benefiel was named the ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Week Monday.

It is the first weekly ASUN Conference weekly honor in program history.

The Pendleton, Indiana, native opened the weekend with a one-hit shutout against the Royals, allowing only two baserunners on a first-inning single and a second-inning walk, before retiring the final 16 batters she faced to end the contest.

Benefiel also recorded a career single-game high 13 strikeouts in the series-opening win.

The following day, Benefiel nearly matched her first-day effort against Queens, finishing with another one-hit effort, but allowing the Royals a single run, while walking two and striking out 11.

Overall, Benefield held Queens’ hitters to just two hits in 44 at bats in the two contests (.045 batting average), a WHIP of 0.36, while averaging 12 strikeouts per seven innings.