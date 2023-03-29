APSU Softball takes down Murray State, 6-4

Murray, KY – Gabi Apiag’s first-inning grand slam home run gave the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team a quick start out of the gates versus Murray State, Wednesday afternoon at Racer Field, as the Governors defeated the Racers in a non-conference matchup, 6-4.

Austin Peay (16-11) came out swinging against its old Ohio Valley Conference foe, with Charley Pursley opening the game with a single.

After a fielder’s choose, Lexi Osowski-Anderson walked and Kylie Campbell reached on a fielder’s choose, with everyone being save to load the bases when the Murray State pitcher’s throw to third base to get the lead runner was late.

That brought up Apiag, who hammered a 1-0 pitch out over the left-center field fence for her first home run of the season and a quick 4-0 advantage for the Govs.

The APSU Govs would add to their lead in the top of the third, scoring twice, to push their lead out to 6-0.

Campbell would reach on an error by the Murray State first baseman to open the inning, followed by a walk to Apiag and a single by Macee Roberts to load the bases.

Kendyl Weinzapfel would follow with a flair just over the head of the Racer shortstop for a single to score Campbell, for the first run of the inning, while an out later, Morgan Zuege drove in Apiag with a sacrifice fly to left.

Murray State (19-13) would push across a run in the third and fifth innings, while scoring twice in the seventh for the 6-4 final.

Jordan Benefiel (12-6) got the win, allowing one run on one hit, while striking out six and walking one in her four innings of work, while Ashley Martin got the save, going the final three innings, while giving up two hits and three runs – two earned – while walking one and striking out five.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University has now beaten Murray State in their last three meetings.

Gabi Apiag’s grand slam home run is the first for the APSU Govs since Mea Clarks’ versus IUPUI on February 25th, 2022.

Macee Roberts had a career single-game hit two hits.

The four RBIs for Gabi Apiag is a career single-game high.

Riley Suits saw her first action of the season behind the plate, recording 10 putouts and one assist.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson moved past Andrea Miller (1993-96) for second place all-time for runs scored in a career with her 131st career run.

Austin Peay State University improves to 13-0 this season when they outhit their opponents.

APSU posts a 13-5 record in the month of March.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team wraps up their current seven-game road swing, this weekend, as they travel to Fort Myers, Florida, to face Florida Gulf Coast in a three-game ASUN Conference series.