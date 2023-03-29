Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Customer Utility Bill changes coming

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will soon implement important changes on monthly customer utility bills beginning May 1st, 2023.

Clarksville Gas and Water utility bill statements are due upon receipt; however, the normal 30 days to pay will change to 25 days to pay before an account becomes delinquent and processed for deactivation.

Additionally, this change allows 25 days to pay before account deactivation with a minimum of 15 days for customers to pay bills in full to avoid a late fee of 10% of the bill balance.

What does this mean for customers?

Customers should plan now to accommodate for five less days than normally allowed to pay utility bills on time to avoid delinquent status. Remember to notify third-party bill payment services used and adjust payment dates for Auto-Pay and ACH bank drafts.

“I appreciate each and every customer and I ask for your cooperation with the new bill payment changes,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager. “Our efforts are to offer an improved and user-friendly bill format in order to help customers maintain current account status and avoid additional fees,” Riggins said.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department offers customers a variety of convenient bill payment options listed here.

Budget Billing (open enrollment in April, May, and June).

AutoPay.

ACH Bank Draft.

Pay by Text.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone and account management.

WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online payment and account management.

Payment drop box, 2215 Madison Street

Kiosk Pay Sites (24-hour access, no fee for Gas & Water bill payments).

111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk

1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard

1801 Ashland City Road

2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

3880 Trenton Road

2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

