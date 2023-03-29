Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans South Riverside Drive area wide water outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an area-wide water outage on Thursday, March 30th, at 8:00pm, weather permitting, on South Riverside Drive for water valve replacement and fire hydrant repair.

The following areas on South Riverside Drive will be affected by the water outage during the work including low water pressure.

South Riverside Drive from Crossland Avenue to Cumberland Drive Barker Street Hickory Grove Boulevard (South Riverside Drive to McGregor Drive) Dean Drive Clarksville Square Shopping Center

Ashland City Road from Cumberland Drive to Avondale Drive

The water valve replacement and fire hydrant repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00..on Friday, March 31st.

