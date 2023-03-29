Khalil Titington, Khadijah Titington are Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Aggravated Assault, Vehicle Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Khalil Titington (black male) and 23-year-old Khadijah Titington (black female).

They were both involved in an aggravated assault that occurred on March 18th in Summit Heights and both have warrants for aggravated assault and vehicle burglary.

The victim, in this case, was shot once in the back and her wounds were considered non-life threatening, she has since been released from the hospital.

Three suspects have already been arrested in this case, 20-year-old Bryan Bailey, 18-year-old Carmella Peoples, and 29-year-old Candice Corbin.

Khadijah Titington may be with Keith Rugante who has an evading warrant and a contempt warrant for his arrest. Rugante may be in a red/maroon Nissan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the location of Khalil or Khadijah Titing ton is asked to please contact Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.