Nashville Sounds play Three Game Home Series to kick off season on March 31st

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club opens its 2023 season with a three-game homestand scheduled to begin Friday, March 31st at First Horizon Park.

The first weekend brings the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, to Nashville. This is Louisville’s only trip to First Horizon Park this season.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for Opening Weekend, presented by First Horizon.

Friday, March 31st

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

2023 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News (first 1,000 fans).

Pregame music with Nashville-based alt country artist Gina Venier at the Home Plate Gate.

Pregame live DJ at the Right Field Gate presented by 92Q.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Opening Weekend Bundle – secure a Club Level ticket, exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge and a Nashville Sounds limited edition 45th season t-shirt for $45.00.

Saturday, April 1st

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

Hit City Saturday with a pregame concert with Lyssa Coulter under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15pm-5:45pm.

2023 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News (first 1,000 fans).

Opening Weekend Bundle – secure a Club Level ticket, exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge and a Nashville Sounds limited edition 45th season t-shirt for $45.00.

Club Level Cookout – this picnic option includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat picnic access on the Budweiser Club Deck, exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge and a Nashville Sounds limited edition 45th season t-shirt for $80.00.

Sunday, April 2nd

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats

2:05pm | Gates open at 1:00pm

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10pm – 1:30pm on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Opening Weekend Bundle – secure a Club Level ticket, exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge and a Nashville Sounds limited edition 45th season t-shirt for $45.00.

Club Level Cookout – this picnic option includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat picnic access on the Budweiser Club Deck, exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge and a Nashville Sounds limited edition 45th season t-shirt for $80.00.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

