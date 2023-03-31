APSU Men’s Tennis takes on Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Florida Gulf Coast in a Friday 11:00am match at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, before hosting Stetson for Senior Day on Saturday at 11:00am, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-10, 1-3 ASUN) split a pair of home matches last week including the program’s first AUSN Conference victory in a 4-3 win against Lipscomb, Saturday.

Sophomore Tom Bolton leads APSU with a 7-7 singles record this season, while he and fellow sophomore Giovanni pace the Govs’ doubles pairings with a 5-6 mark.

Friday’s match is the first between APSU and Florida Gulf Coast (8-8, 3-1 ASUN). The Eagles are coming off a pair of road wins against Stetson and North Florida last Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Magnus Johnson leads FGCU with an 11-3 singles record while exclusively playing on the No. 1 court, while Guglielmo Stefanacci garners a 10-4 mark from the No. 3-5 positions.

The 2022 ASUN Regular-Season Champions, FGCU is coming off a 15-7 2021-22 campaign in which they advanced to the ASUN Tournament Championship before dropping a 5-2 decision to Liberty.

Following their match against FGCU, Austin Peay State University hosts Stetson (10-8, 0-4 ASUN) for Senior Day in their home finale. APSU will recognize senior Thiago Nogueira following their match against the Hatters. Stetson has dropped three-straight matches entering Saturday’s contest.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following the weekend’s matches, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hits the road for a pair of matches to wrap up the regular season, beginning with a Wednesday contest against Lipscomb in Nashville that begins at 10:00am.