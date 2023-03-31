61.6 F
APSU Men’s Tennis takes on Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis faces Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson in penultimate week of regular season. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Florida Gulf Coast in a Friday 11:00am match at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, before hosting Stetson for Senior Day on Saturday at 11:00am, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-10, 1-3 ASUN) split a pair of home matches last week including the program’s first AUSN Conference victory in a 4-3 win against Lipscomb, Saturday. 

Sophomore Tom Bolton leads APSU with a 7-7 singles record this season, while he and fellow sophomore Giovanni pace the Govs’ doubles pairings with a 5-6 mark.


Friday’s match is the first between APSU and Florida Gulf Coast (8-8, 3-1 ASUN). The Eagles are coming off a pair of road wins against Stetson and North Florida last Friday and Sunday, respectively. 

Magnus Johnson leads FGCU with an 11-3 singles record while exclusively playing on the No. 1 court, while Guglielmo Stefanacci garners a 10-4 mark from the No. 3-5 positions. 

The 2022 ASUN Regular-Season Champions, FGCU is coming off a 15-7 2021-22 campaign in which they advanced to the ASUN Tournament Championship before dropping a 5-2 decision to Liberty.

Following their match against FGCU, Austin Peay State University hosts Stetson (10-8, 0-4 ASUN) for Senior Day in their home finale. APSU will recognize senior Thiago Nogueira following their match against the Hatters. Stetson has dropped three-straight matches entering Saturday’s contest.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following the weekend’s matches, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hits the road for a pair of matches to wrap up the regular season, beginning with a Wednesday contest against Lipscomb in Nashville that begins at 10:00am.

