Austin Peay State University Baseball to host Bellarmine this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team continues its five-game home stand when it hosts Bellarmine in a three-game ASUN Conference series on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Due to rain in Friday’s forecast, the Govs and Knights open the set with a Saturday 1:00pm doubleheader before playing a Sunday 2:00pm series finale.

The current five-game home stand is APSU’s longest this season. Between February 24th and March 27th, Austin Peay State University played three home games, four neutral-site games, and 13 road games. The three games at home provided Austin Peay State University with its only home games in a 20-game stretch that began February 24th and at Liberty, March 26th.

APSU revamped its baseball program during the offseason, with head coach Roland Fanning hired in May. His hiring and a new staff sparked a near-complete flip of the Governors’ roster. The APSU Govs’ 2023 lineup includes 27 transfers – the most of any Division I program – with 17 transfers coming from a previous Division I roster.

Broadcast Information

ipTV: ESPN+ / ESPN App

TALENT: Alex Gould (PxP)

LIVE STATS: PeayStats.com

Series History

THE SERIES: Five previous meetings. APSU leads the series, 4-1.

NOTABLY: Austin Peay State University and Bellarmine have played a home-and-home series the past two seasons. The APSU Govs won the first three games before Bellarmine claimed a home victory in last season’s second game. The APSU-BU series began in 1976 with Austin Peay winning a 4-3 contest in Clarksville, where it is 3-0 against Bellarmine all-time.

Climbing The Hill

Austin Peay State University’s Lyle Miller-Green makes his seventh-weekend start while still seeking his first victory. He has allowed 4.8 runs per game in his seven starts while the APSU offense has provided 3.8 runs per game in support – and only 2.0 runs per game over his last five starts.

Jacob Kush tossed his second quality weekend start of 2023 at Liberty on March 26th, holding the Flames to two runs over 6.1 innings. In his three weekend starts, Kush has a 3.00 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched while tossing over 100 pitches in each start.

Austin Peay State University has not named a Game 3 starter. The APSU Govs lost Opening Day starter Peyton Jula and opening-weekend Game 2 starter Nick James in back-to-back weekends. Jula has returned from his illness that caused him miss the Oklahoma State weekend while James’ return in 2023 is still to be determined after he left a start against Purdue Fort Wayne.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University utility man Matt Aribal started at second base against Murray State, Tuesday, in his first start since March 19th. He was 1-for-3 with a triple and run scored against the Racers.

Outfielder Nathan Barksdale has started in the last eight games and has reached safely in each one. He is batting .348 (8-23) with two doubles, four RBI, and eight walks. Barksdale went 1-for-3 with a RBI double against MSU.

APSU outfielder/first baseman Harrison Brown has started at first base in four of the last five games. He is 3-for-17 with three walks (.300 OBP) and three RBI in those starts.

Infielder Jaden Brown extended his hit streak to seven games with a hit in all three games of the Liberty series. He is batting .321 (9-28) during the streak with nine RBI.

Catcher Trevor Conley went 6-for-9 with two doubles and five RBI in two starts against Murray State. He had APSU’s lone multi-hit day against the Racers Tuesday.

Infielder/catcher Gus Freeman saw action in Games 2 & 3 at Liberty and was 1-for-8 with two runs scored in the series.

Austin Peay State University infielder Jon Jon Gazdar has a hit in his last three games. He is batting .468 (6-13) with three doubles and four RBI.

Outfielder Clayton Gray has a hit in his last three games from the leadoff spot. He had five hits, five runs scored, and three RBI while batting .357 during the stretch.

Outfielder Garrett Martin hit his 10th home run against Murray State Tuesday – Game 25 of the season. He is one of 35 Division I batters with double-digit home runs entering the weekend. Martin is second among ASUN home run hitters, trailing Jacksonville’s Kris Armstrong (16 home runs).

APSU designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green is another Governor with a three-game hit streak entering the weekend. He has four hits, two home runs, five RBI, and five runs scored while batting .364 during his streak.

Infielder Michael Robinson saw action in all three games of the Liberty series, coming on as a late defensive substitute in Game 2 (first base) and Game 3 (shortstop).



Third baseman Ambren Voitik saw a six-game reached safely streak end against Murray State Tuesday. He had six hits, three walks, and was hit by a pitch twice during the streak.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team’s five-game home stand concludes when it hosts UT Martin in a Tuesday 6:00pm game on Maynard Field at The Hand.