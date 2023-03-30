Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis takes on Stetson, Florida Gulf Coast

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces Stetson in a Friday 8:30am match at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, before then hosting Florida Gulf Coast for Senior Day in a Sunday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (12-4, 3-1 ASUN) earned a pair of 7-0 wins against Lipscomb and Eastern Kentucky last weekend and currently sits in a tie for fourth in ASUN standings with a quartet of matches remaining in league play.

Freshman Sophia Baranov leads APSU with a 14-1 mark in singles play. Her 14-match winning streak entering Friday’s contest is the longest by a freshman in program history. The Almaty, Kazakhstan native is 9-0 from the No. 4 position, where she has played throughout ASUN action.

Fellow freshman Melody Hefti is second on the team with a 13-2 mark in singles play and has won nine-straight matches – the fourth-longest streak by a freshman in program history.

Redshirt junior Jana Leder rounds out the trio of APSU Govs with double-digit win totals in singles play, as she is 12-3 this spring with an 8-3 mark from the No. 1 court.

Leder and Hefti lead all APSU pairings with an 11-4 doubles mark, while Denise Torrealba and Baranov garner an 8-1 record while exclusively playing on the No. 2 line.

Friday is the second meeting between APSU and Stetson (14-5, 4-0 ASUN) and first since a 4-3 Govs’ win in March 2019.

The Hatters currently sit atop the ASUN standings and have won four-straight matches entering the contest.

Stetson defeated No. 71 FGCU 5-2 last week, before earning a 4-1 victory against Kennesaw State, Sunday.

Following their match against the Hatters, APSU hosts No. 75 Florida Gulf Coast for Senior Day where it will recognize Jana Leder following Sunday’s match.

Fanny Norin leads FGCU with an 11-5 singles record while playing the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. Emma and Ida Bardet are one of two Eagles’ pairings with eight wins this spring – with the duo exclusively playing the No. 1 position – they also are joined by Alba Retorillo and Jordana Ossa, who are 8-3 on the season, including 7-3 from the No. 2 position.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

After Sunday’s match, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hits the road for their final two ASUN matches of the regular season, beginning with a Thursday 11:00am match against Central Arkansas followed by a Saturday 1:00pm contest at Jacksonville State.