Politics

Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Wednesday, April 4th, 2023

City of Clarksville - Ward 2Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin will hold her next town hall meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, April 4th, 2023 at 5:30pm at the District One Clarksville Police Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

We will review and discuss the items that are scheduled to be before the city council for a vote at the April 6th, 2023 Voting Session.

I will also update attendees on Ward 2 issues that I have been working on with city and county departments.

If you are unable to attend, please feel free to email your feedback and concerns to Deanna.McLaughlin@CityofClarksville.com

