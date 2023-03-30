66.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 30, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Mayor Joe Pitts releases statement on Fort Campbell Helicopter Crash
News

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts releases statement on Fort Campbell Helicopter Crash

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – “The hearts of our city are broken today at the tragic news of nine soldiers lost in the helicopter crash at Fort Campbell.”

“Cynthia and I are praying for the families and leadership impacted by this news. The city has communicated with the leadership at Fort Campbell that we are ready to help in any way that is needed. We are also grateful for the service and sacrifice of the soldiers and their families who nobly serve and protect our freedom.”

— Mayor Joe Pitts, City of Clarksville

(Note: Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts is referenced in Mayor Pitts’ statement.)

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Baseball to host Bellarmine this weekend
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online