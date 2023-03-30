Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts releases statement on Fort Campbell Helicopter Crash

Clarksville, TN – “The hearts of our city are broken today at the tragic news of nine soldiers lost in the helicopter crash at Fort Campbell.”

“Cynthia and I are praying for the families and leadership impacted by this news. The city has communicated with the leadership at Fort Campbell that we are ready to help in any way that is needed. We are also grateful for the service and sacrifice of the soldiers and their families who nobly serve and protect our freedom.”

— Mayor Joe Pitts, City of Clarksville

(Note: Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts is referenced in Mayor Pitts’ statement.)