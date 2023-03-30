Planters Bank announces Patti Shelton promoted to Electronic Banking Officer

Clarksville, TN – Patti Shelton, previously a Treasury Management Senior Analyst, has been promoted to Electronic Banking Officer. Patti joined Planters Bank in 2010 working in the Treasury Management department, after previously working at another financial institution.

During Patti’s tenure at the bank, she has been instrumental in establishing the protocols for Business Online Banking for our Commercial clients. She has also been involved in establishing ACH initiatives for the bank, including ACH origination for Commercial clients and procedures.

Patti is an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP), receiving her certification in 2012. She has maintained her certification by completing the continuing education requirements.

She is a graduate of Austin Peay State University (APSU) with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration, with a concentration in Accounting and a minor in Finance. Patti is the current Treasurer of Faith Baptist Church in Vanleer Tennessee as well as a member of the Homesteaders Alliance: Dickson County, Tennessee.

She is the proud wife of a lifetime farmer & mother to three adult children.