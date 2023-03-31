APSU Beach Volleyball beats Jacksonville State, loses to UAB

Birmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team pushed its winning streak to a program-record nine matches with a 5-0 win over Jacksonville State at the UAB Beach Classic, Friday, but the Governors winning streak came to an end when they dropped their second match of the day to UAB, 4-1, at Blazer Beach.

In its first match of the day, Austin Peay State University took an early 1-0 lead when Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart quickly dispatched Jacksonville State in the No. 4 match. Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell then pushed the lead to 2-0 when they beat JSU’s Luci Wilkinson and Kylee Quigley on the No. 2 line.

The APSU Govs wasted no time picking up the match-clinching point with Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead beating Gracie Danzinger and Isabelle Fuell in two sets in the No. 1 pairing. With the match already decided, Jamie Seward and Elizabeth Wheat picked up a two-set win on the No. 3 line before Karli Graham and Tristin Smith won in two sets on the No. 5 line to secure the 5-0 sweep over the Gamecocks.

In the second match of the day, UAB took a 1-0 lead on the Governors when it knocked off McDaniel and Powell in the No. 2 pairing. But Austin Peay State University was able to tie the match at 1-1 when Seyring and Eisenhart picked up their third-straight win by knocking off UAB’s Ella Alexander and Adriana Pereira in three sets on the No. 4 line.

But the Blazers picked up a two-set win over Graham and Smith in the No. 4 pairing before beating Mead and Bullington in two sets in the No. 1 match to clinch the match win. With the match already decided, UAB knocked off Seward and Wheat in two sets in the No. 3 pairing. The Blazers also picked up a three-set win over Emily Freel and Payton Deidesheimer in the extension match.

Austin Peay State University wraps up the UAB Beach Classic, Saturday, with an 8:00am match against Louisiana-Monroe and a 2:00pm match against Mercer at Blazer Beach in Birmingham, Alabama.

UAB Beach Classic Day One

Austin Peay 5, Jacksonville State 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Gracie Danzinger/Isabelle Fuell (JSU) 21-11, 21-9

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Luci Wilkinson/Kylee Quigley (JSU) 21-11, 21-17

3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Brooklyn Schiffli/Carley Lynch (JSU) 21-12, 21-13

4. Erin Eisenhart/Tegan Seyring def. Kathryn Smith/Parker Phenicie (JSU) 21-13, 21-5

5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Morgan McClure/Kiara Amigon (JSU) 21-7, 21-17

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 5, 1, 3

UAB 4, Austin Peay 1

1. Arden Copping/Mikayla Law-Heese (UAB) def. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead 21-19, 22-20

2. Brooke Pertuit/Jasmine Haas (UAB) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-19, 21-13

3. Jessica Ennis/Emma Andraka (UAB) def. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat 21-17, 21-10

4. Erin Eisenhart/Tegan Seyring def. Ella Alexander/Adriana Pereira (UAB) 24-22, 18-21, 15-10

5. Olivia Stant/Olivia Chychrun (UAB) def. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith 21-7, 21-8

Ext. Ali O’Donnell/Ellie Heflin (UAB) def. Emily Freel/Payton Deidesheimer 21-13, 19-21, 15-4

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 5, 1, 3