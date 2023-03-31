67.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 31, 2023
Sports

APSU Beach Volleyball beats Jacksonville State, loses to UAB

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball sweeps Jacksonville State, falls to UAB on first day of UAB Beach Classic. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballBirmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team pushed its winning streak to a program-record nine matches with a 5-0 win over Jacksonville State at the UAB Beach Classic, Friday, but the Governors winning streak came to an end when they dropped their second match of the day to UAB, 4-1, at Blazer Beach.

In its first match of the day, Austin Peay State University took an early 1-0 lead when Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart quickly dispatched Jacksonville State in the No. 4 match. Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell then pushed the lead to 2-0 when they beat JSU’s Luci Wilkinson and Kylee Quigley on the No. 2 line. 


The APSU Govs wasted no time picking up the match-clinching point with Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead beating Gracie Danzinger and Isabelle Fuell in two sets in the No. 1 pairing. With the match already decided, Jamie Seward and Elizabeth Wheat picked up a two-set win on the No. 3 line before Karli Graham and Tristin Smith won in two sets on the No. 5 line to secure the 5-0 sweep over the Gamecocks. 

In the second match of the day, UAB took a 1-0 lead on the Governors when it knocked off McDaniel and Powell in the No. 2 pairing. But Austin Peay State University was able to tie the match at 1-1 when Seyring and Eisenhart picked up their third-straight win by knocking off UAB’s Ella Alexander and Adriana Pereira in three sets on the No. 4 line. 

But the Blazers picked up a two-set win over Graham and Smith in the No. 4 pairing before beating Mead and Bullington in two sets in the No. 1 match to clinch the match win. With the match already decided, UAB knocked off Seward and Wheat in two sets in the No. 3 pairing. The Blazers also picked up a three-set win over Emily Freel and Payton Deidesheimer in the extension match. 

Austin Peay State University wraps up the UAB Beach Classic, Saturday, with an 8:00am match against Louisiana-Monroe and a 2:00pm match against Mercer at Blazer Beach in Birmingham, Alabama.

For news and updates on everything APSU beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.


UAB Beach Classic Day One

Austin Peay 5, Jacksonville State 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Gracie Danzinger/Isabelle Fuell (JSU) 21-11, 21-9
2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Luci Wilkinson/Kylee Quigley (JSU) 21-11, 21-17
3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Brooklyn Schiffli/Carley Lynch (JSU) 21-12, 21-13
4. Erin Eisenhart/Tegan Seyring def. Kathryn Smith/Parker Phenicie (JSU) 21-13, 21-5
5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Morgan McClure/Kiara Amigon (JSU) 21-7, 21-17

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 5, 1, 3

UAB 4, Austin Peay 1

1. Arden Copping/Mikayla Law-Heese (UAB) def. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead 21-19, 22-20
2. Brooke Pertuit/Jasmine Haas (UAB) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-19, 21-13
3. Jessica Ennis/Emma Andraka (UAB) def. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat 21-17, 21-10
4. Erin Eisenhart/Tegan Seyring def. Ella Alexander/Adriana Pereira (UAB) 24-22, 18-21, 15-10
5. Olivia Stant/Olivia Chychrun (UAB) def. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith 21-7, 21-8
Ext. Ali O’Donnell/Ellie Heflin (UAB) def. Emily Freel/Payton Deidesheimer 21-13, 19-21, 15-4

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 5, 1, 3

