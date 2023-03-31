39.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis drops 4-0 match to Florida Gulf Coast

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis falls to Florida Gulf Coast in ASUN play. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis falls to Florida Gulf Coast in ASUN play. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to Florida Gulf Coast, Friday, at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility.

Due to time constraints, the match began with singles and was played to clinch.

Florida Gulf Coast claimed the match’s first point following a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Sota Minami on the No. 1 court and extended its lead after defeating Tom Bolton, 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.


After falling in a first-set tiebreaker to FGCU’s Marcelo Sepulveda, Giovanni Becchis dropped a narrow, 6-4 second set. The Eagles clinched the win with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Aeneas Schaub in No. 4 singles.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns home for its final home match of the regular season in a Saturday 11:00am contest against Stetson at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results vs. FGCU

Doubles

Was not played.

Singles

  1. Magnus Johnson def. Sota Minami, 6-1, 6-0
  2. Marcelo Sepulveda def. Giovanni Becchis, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
  3. Guglielmo Stefanacci def. Tom Bolton, 6-1, 6-2
  4. Juan Lopez def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-3, 6-2

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2, 4*

