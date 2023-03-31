Austin Peay State University Softball travels to Florida Gulf Coast this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team concludes its current seven-game road swing with a three-game ASUN Conference series versus Florida Gulf Coast, this weekend at the FGCU Softball Complex, in Fort Myers, Florida, as the Governors look to win their third straight ASUN series.

The Govs (16-11, 4-2 ASUN) and the Eagles (22-14, 4-2 ASUN) open play on Saturday at 1:00pm with a doubleheader, and wrap-up the series on Sunday at 11:00am with a single game.

Heading into the weekend’s matchup, the Govs are led offensively by first baseman Kylie Campbell (.329, 4 triples, 12 RBI) and shortstop Gabi Apiag (.315, 1 HR, 16 RBI).

In the circle, reining ASUN Pitcher of the Week Jordan Benefiel (12-6, 2.20 ERA, 134 K’s) has been the workhorse of the APSU Govs pitching staff, having already worked 111.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (2-4, 1 save, 5.35 ERA, 13 K’s) and Ashley Martin (2-1, 1 save, 3.32 ERA, 25 K’s) have also recorded multiple wins for Austin Peay this spring.

The Eagles enter the weekend series versus the APSU Govs with just one player batting over .300 this season, Tayli Filla, who enters the matchup with the Govs batting .343, with 8 doubles, 4 home runs and 25 RBI.

In the circle, the Eagles have had seven different pitchers see action, led by Ally Hulme (8-5, 2.75 ERA, 48 K’s).

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 2-1 all-time versus Florida Gulf Coast, including winning twice in Fort Myers, Florida, last season.

This trip will mark the first back-to-back season’s where the APSU Govs have played in the State of Florida since the 2002 and 2003 seasons.

Austin Peay State University is 32-41 in all games played within the borders of the State of Florida.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson needs three hits to tie Kacy Acree (2016-19) for second place in program history for career hits (218).

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field next Friday and Saturday, as they host Bellarmine for a three-game ASUN Conference series.