News

City of Clarksville tax relief program, applications available until April 5th

By News Staff
Tax Relief

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Tax season is nearing its end, and the deadline to turn in vouchers for the State of Tennessee’s Tax Relief program is quickly approaching. 

The deadline for vouchers to be accepted at Clarksville City Hall is Wednesday, April 5th, after which the City will no longer be able to accept these vouchers.


Those interested can submit signed vouchers in the following ways: 

  • In Person at Finance and Revenue: 1 Public Square, 1st Floor of City Hall or the North Clarksville Service Center at 111 Cunningham Lane
  • Dropbox: Place your signed voucher in the dropbox outside City Hall.

For elderly or disabled homeowners, proof of income for 2021 must be submitted with the voucher. Please make sure phone numbers are correct on the voucher, in case a representative needs to contact you with any questions. 

Tax Relief provides property tax assistance for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners, and disabled veteran homeowners or their surviving spouses. 

If you have any questions about the Tax Relief Program, contact Finance and Revenue at 931.645.7435 or email cityfinance@cityofclarksville.com

