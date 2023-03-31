Clarksville Police Department reports Wanted Person Khadijah Titington in Custody

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Khadijah Titington and Keith Rugante were both taken into custody at approximately 9:00am Thursday morning and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

CPD is still looking for 24-year-old Khalil Titington.

Anyone with information on the location of Khalil Titington is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.