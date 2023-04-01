APSU Baseball loses Game 1, wins Game 2 against Bellarmine

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team raced out to an early lead in both halves of Saturday’s ASUN Conference doubleheader against Bellarmine on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

In the day’s first game, the visiting Knights scored seven unanswered runs to erase the Govs’ 5-0 lead en route to claiming the first game 8-6.

The nightcap went Austin Peay State University’s way as they made a 6-0 lead stand up in a 6-4 victory to split the day’s action.

Game 1

Austin Peay (11-16, 4-4 ASUN) opened with the day’s first five runs, manufacturing three runs in the second inning before using the long ball to score two more in the third. In the second, third baseman Ambren Voitik and catcher Trevor Conley had RBI singles, and right fielder Nathan Barksdale supplied an RBI on a squeeze bunt. One inning later, center fielder Garrett Martin’s 11th home run of the season pushed the Govs lead to 5-0.

Bellarmine (8-19, 3-5 ASUN) shook off a slow start against APSU Govs starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green in the sixth inning. An Austin Peay State University error with one out opened the door, and the Knights responded with the following five batters reaching base safely. Designated hitter Reed Blaszczyk supplied a two-run double, and second baseman Peyton Beck drove in two runs with a single. But a wild pitch tied the game, 5-5.

The Knights took the lead in the seventh inning when third baseman Colin Bertsch’s fly ball hit the top of the fence in left-center field, resulting in a two-run triple and a 7-5 lead. The teams would trade runs, the APSU Govs scoring in the seventh and Bellarmine responding in the eighth, to settle the scoring.

Austin Peay State University reliever Kyle Magrans (2-1) suffered his season’s first loss after allowing two runs on three hits in 1.1 innings of work. Starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green opened with five scoreless innings but could not escape the sixth inning and allowed five runs on six hits in 5.2 innings.

Bellarmine starting pitcher Drew Buhr (3-3) picked up the win, surviving the APSU Govs’ second and third-inning outbursts to go six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits. Closer Matt Craven notched his third save by recording the final five outs.

Martin led Austin Peay State University with a 2-for-5 effort, including a home run and two RBI. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar, left fielder Clayton Gray, and first baseman Harrison Brown also had two hits.

Blasczczyk and Bertsch had three hits and two RBI each to lead Bellarmine’s offense.

Game 2

Austin Peay State University again jumped out to the early lead in the day’s second game, scoring three runs in the first inning. Gray, Miller-Green, and Martin each singled to start the game – Martin driving in a run. Brown then drove in two runs with his one-out single for a 3-0 lead.

The Governors pushed their lead to 6-0 in the middle part of the game. Gazdar and Brown singled to start the fourth, scoring as third baseman Ambren Voitik and catcher Gus Freeman hit back-to-back sacrifice flies. Barksdale supplied the Govs’ sixth run in the sixth inning after opening the frame with a walk. He would score on Martin’s two-out double, setting APSU’s lead.

Bellarmine mustered a pair of runs on Blaszczyk’s two-run home run. The Knights would close within three runs in the seventh when they hit three singles with two out, including second baseman Dylan Byerly whose single drove in a run. Bellarmine quickly added a run in the ninth on center fielder Will Aubel’s single. But reliever Davin Pollard got an out on batter’s interference and back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.



Austin Peay State University starter Jacob Kush (3-1) tossed his third quality start of 2023, holding Bellarmine to two runs on three hits while striking out eight batters over 6.0 innings. Pollard picked up his third save in a 2.0-inning outing, allowing one unearned run.

Brown led APSU in the second game with his 3-for-4, two RBI effort. Martin went 2-for-4 with two RBI.



Bellarmine starter Nolan Pender (3-3) allowed six runs on seven hits over five innings. Byerly was 2-for-4 with an RBI to pace the Knights’ offense.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Bellarmine each look to claim the ASUN Conference series in a Sunday 2:00pm series finale at The Hand.