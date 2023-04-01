APSU Beach Volleyball loses to Louisiana-Monroe, Mercer in last day of UAB Beach Classic

Birmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Louisiana-Monroe before falling to Mercer, 4-1, on the final day of the UAB Beach Classic, Saturday, at Blazer Beach.

In the first match of the day, Austin Peay State University fell behind early with Louisiana-Monroe picking up a two-set win over Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell in the No. 2 pairing. The Warhawks were able to push the lead to 2-0 with a win over Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart on the No. 4 line before clinching the match with a three-set win over Karli Graham and Tristin Smith in the No. 5 pairing.

With the match decided, the Governors were able to get on the scoreboard when Jamie Seward and Elizabeth Wheat picked up a two-set win over ULM’s Brooke Hoven and Tamsie Black on the No. 3 line. Austin Peay State University picked up another point in the No. 1 match with Kelsey Mead and Marlyana Bullington winning in three sets over Rylin Adams and Madeline Marquez.

Playing in the extension match, Sarah Carnathan and Emma Loiars also dropped a two-set decision to Warhawks.

In the second match of the day, Mercer took an early 2-0 lead on the APSU Govs with wins over Seyring and Eisenhart in the No. 4 match and McDaniel and Powell in the No. 2 match. The Bears scored the match-clinching point in the next game to go final, beating Seward and Wheat in two sets on the No. 2 line.

With the match already decided, Mercer beat Graham and Smith in two sets on the No. 5 line before Bullington and Mead picked up their second win of the day with a two-set win in the No. 1 pairing. In the extension match, Jenna Salyer and Abby Thigpen also dropped a two-setter to the Bears.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back in action when it plays a doubleheader, Tuesday, with a 1:00pm match against North Alabama and a 5:00pm match against UT Martin at the Skyhawks Beach Volleyball Complex in Martin, Tennessee.

APSU is then back at home when they host Chattanooga and Jacksonville State for the Govs Beach Bash, April 14th-15th, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

UAB Beach Classic Day Two

ULM 3, Austin Peay 2

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Rylin Adams/Madeline Marquez (ULM) 21-19, 25-27, 15-11

2. Julia Blazek /Kaitlyn Nowak (ULM) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-15, 21-16

3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Brooke Hoven /Tamsie Black (ULM) 21-18, 21-16

4. Avery Reynolds /Claire Williamson (ULM) def. Erin Eisenhart/Tegan Seyring 18-21, 24-22, 15-13

5. Kaylie Beck /Claire Williamson (ULM) def. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith 21-15, 21-23, 15-11

Ext. Madeline Williams /Katie Felts (ULM) def. Sarah Carnathan/Emma Loiars 21-15, 21-11

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 5, 3, 1

Mercer 4, Austin Peay 1

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Lexi Polychrones/Jordan Paddock (MER) 21-13, 21-15

2. Nicole O’Mara/Kate Hardie (MER) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 17-21, 21-17, 15-11

3. Sydney Benson/Jordan Thomas-Warren (MER) def. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat 21-18, 21-18

4. Kathryn Corbett/Alyssa Scoggins (MER) def. Erin Eisenhart/Tegan Seyring 21-18, 21-18

5. Hollis Engel/Reese Hood (MER) def. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith 21-18, 21-17

Ext. Mary Callahan/Skylar Kelly (MER) def. Jenna Salyer/Abby Thigpen 21-17, 21-15

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 3, 5, 1