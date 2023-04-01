APSU College of Business to receive $9 million in Renovations

Clarksville, TN – The College of Business at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is set to undergo extensive renovations this summer as part of a $9 million investment secured through state and private funding in 2022.

The project will update a significant portion of the facility, enhancing the campus experience for years to come.

“This project will be transformational for the College of Business – enabling us to enhance student engagement in the classroom and elevate student support outside of it,” Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business, said.

The interior and exterior renovations, led by local architects at Rufus Johnson Associates, are expected to begin in the summer of 2023 and will include:

A student success center to house the college’s student success team in one space for convenient access

Reimagined classrooms designed to enhance collaboration for student and faculty interactions

A boardroom to provide meeting and presentation space for students, faculty and staff

Modernized lecture hall and restrooms

“When completed, we will provide our business students with a first-class learning environment that will prepare them to succeed in a global economy,” Hepner said.

The facility improvements are instrumental in supporting the college’s continued growth across all programs and will take place in increments for minimal class disruption.