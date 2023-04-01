APSU Football adds Bryan Parker to coaching staff

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden made an addition to his staff, Friday, with Bryan Parker joining the Governors as an offensive quality control coach for the wide receivers.

Parker spent the 2022 season at Kent State as a defensive graduate assistant and assistant linebackers coach. Before his time with the Golden Flashes, Parker worked as the wide receivers coach and outside linebackers coach at Michigan Tech, while also serving as the video coordinator for the Huskies.

Parker began his collegiate coaching career at Briar Cliff University, where he served as the running backs and tight ends coach as well as the video coordinator. Before moving to the college ranks, Parker was the special teams coordinator and coached wide receivers and defensive backs at Elkhorn Area High School.

A native of Walworth, Wisconsin, Parker began his collegiate career at the College of Dupage, where he led the Chaparrals in receiving during the 2017 season. After two years at the junior college level, Parker made the move to Indiana where he played wide receiver and returned kicks for head coach Tom Allen for two seasons.

Parker earned his bachelor’s in liberal studies from Indiana in December 2020.

For more offseason news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.